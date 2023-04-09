UGC NET December 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the result of UGC NET December 2022 held in February/March 2023 on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier released the UGC NET 2022 Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper with recorded response.
On March 23, the NTA had publish the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key and asked the students to raise objection, if any, till March 25, 2023. The NTA on April 02, 2023 released the Final Answer Keys in PDF.
Accordingly, it is most likely that the UGC NET December 2022 (UGC NET 2023) result can be declared any moment.
Though the NTA has officially confirmed the exact date and time, multiple media reports have claimed the UGC NET result of the latest cycle could be declared today i.e. Sunday April 09, 2023.
Once declared, the UGC NET result will be available for download on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link "View Result UGC NET December 2022".
3. Log in using Application No and Password or Date of Birth.
4. Download the UGC NET Result 2022
5.Take a printout and save for future use.
The National Testing Agency had conducted UGC NET December 2022 in 83 subjects in five phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663
centres in 186 cities across India for 8,34,537 candidates.
UGC NET Phase I was conducted from 21 to 24 February 2023, Phase II was conducted from 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023, Phase III was conducted from 03 to 06 March 2023, Phase IV was conducted on 11 & 12 March 2023 and Phase-V was conducted from 13 to 16 March 2023.
The UGC NET is conducted twice every year (June & December) in Online Computer base Mode to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).
Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor.
Online resgistration for UGC NET this year was started on December 29, 2022. The last date of application was January 17, 2023.
Incidentally, the UGC NET exams held at some centres in Jaipur were stalled due to chaos and disorder.
