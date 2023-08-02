Maharashtra NEET UG 2023: Preference Filling Starts, Direct link Here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Maharashtra CET Cell started from today i.e. Tuesday August 01, 2023 receiving options and choices of colleges from the students who have passed NEET UG 2023 and are now seeking admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses using Preference Form available on official website.
As per the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, all registered candidates will be able to fill Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) till 06:00 pm on August 03, 2023.
The Preference and Option Form filling started following the release of Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Cell published Merit List for MBBS (Mediacl) and BDS (Dental) candidates on Tuesday August 01, 2023.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier on July 31, 2023 published on its official website Seat Matrix (Details of vacant seats in various colleges of the state).
Candidates are advised to study properly the details of vacant seats before proceeding for preference form and option form filling. This is important as allotment will be made and selection list will be prepared based on the preferences and options submitted by candidates.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in.
2. Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.
3. Click on the Preference Form link and submit your options.
4. You can also use alternate link provided on the website.
Candidates can also use alternate link which is provided on the website to fill the options.
“Based on the options submitted, the CET Cell will publish on August 04, 2023 NEET UG 1st Selection List for MBBS and BDS courses”, the CET Cell said.
• Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell is conducting admission counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing) courses. For this purpose, the CET Cell has dividded the above courses in three groups.
• Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has released NEET UG 2023 Merit List and started Preference filling of only MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses.
• Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses, like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O and B.Sc (Nursing), should note that their Merit List will be released separately.
Online registration for NEET UG 2023 Medical Counselling started on July 24, 2023 for candidates seeking in all the three groups. It however in a notification released on July 27, 2023, the CET Cell said counselling for the three groups will be held separately.
The CET Cell said, candidates seeking admission in AYUSH courses should register them from August 04 to 09, 2023.
"These candidates will not be considered for MBBS and BDS course for CAP-1 and CAP-2 round counselling", the CET Cell said.
