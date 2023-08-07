DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2023 Published - Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2023: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal has published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG 2023 (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling today i.e. Monday August 07, 2023.
"First Round Allotment List (Provisional) - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2023 (MBBS/BDS Course) (Date:- 07.08.2023) has been published", DME Madhya Pradesh said.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of Madhya Pradesh MBBS and BDS Counselling should confirm their admission from August 08 to 14, 2023 till 12:00 Midnight.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on First Round Seat Allotment result.
3. 241-page round 1 allotment result will be available in PDF.
4. Check your name and allotted college in NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2023 list
Candidates should note that reporting at allotted Medical / Dentalcollege in person for document verification and admission should be done from August 08 to 14, 2023 (up to 06:00 pm), DME MP said.
DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancy for 2nd round of medical and dental counselling after August 14, 2023.
Candidates who could not get admission in first round would be allowed Choice and Option filling for second round the date and schedule of which will be released in a day or two.
DME Madhya Pradesh had released the MBBS and BDS Merit List of the rgistered candidates on its official website on August 01, 2023.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2023 from July 26, 2023.
