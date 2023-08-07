RPF Constable who killed 4 on moving Train to face charges of communal disharmony

[Chetan Singh being produced in Court Monday Aug 7, 2023.]
Mumbai: Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable, Chetan Singh, who killed four passengers, including three Muslims, onboard a running train, Monday (Aug 7) booked for spreading communal disharmony and promoting enmity too.
Chetan Singh was already charged under various sections of IPC related to murder and arms act.
The Railway Police however added sections of the law relating to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion to the case against him.
The Police added new charges against him after a video shot by onlookers was found to be genuine, according to The Times of India.
In the video, the accused went on a tirade mentioning Pakistan, Indian media, and mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and "Thackeray".
"They (Muslims) are all being operated from Pakistan and our media is giving [them] coverage. They are all aware. But I am telling youIf you want to vote, if you want to live in India, then I say, Modi and Yogi, these are the two, and your Thackeray')," he can be heard saying in the video.
The Railway Police Monday August 7, 2023 updated the remand application to include Section 153 (A) of IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony). If found guilty under this provision, Singh could face a prison term of three years, a fine, or both.
Singh had shot dead four people, including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and three Muslims, inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (12956) near Palghar Railway Station in Mumbai Suburbs on July 31, 2023.
While the ASI has been identified as 57-year-old Tikaram Meena, Singh's escort duty incharge, the three muslims shot dead were Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurwala (64), Asgar Abbas Ali (48) and Syed Saifullah (43).
According to the FIR, constable Chetan Singh had reported that he was unwell due to which he wanted to be relieved from duty few hours before his shift ended. But as his seniors insisted that he complete his duty, Singh got agitated and shot Meena and three passengers in the train, the FIR said.
P C Sinha, Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway, earlier told reporters that the accused constable was “suffering from mental health issues”.
The Railways on August 02, 2023 in a statement however said that no mental ailment was detected in the last periodic medical examination of the RPF constable. It however withdrew the statement within hours.
Meanwhile, Chetan Singh has been remanded to further police custody till August 11.
