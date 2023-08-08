KCET 2023: UGCET 2023, UGNEET 2023 Option Entry Begins

Karnataka CET 2023 Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started through its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Online Option Entry for the candidates who are seeking in different undergraduate (UG) courses based on their score in KCET 2023 and NEET UG 2023.
Candidates should note that Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting joint counselling for the following courses:
• Medical (MBBS)
• Dental (BDS)
• Engineering (BE and BTech)
• Architecture (B Arch)
• Veterinary
• Farm Science (BSc Agriculture, Forestry Sericulture etc.)
• Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D)
• Medical (MBBS)
• Dental (BDS)
• Engineering (BE and BTech)
• Architecture (B Arch)
• Veterinary
• Farm Science (BSc Agriculture, Forestry Sericulture etc.)
• Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D)
The candidates who are seeking admission in the above courses and have registered for the KCET 2023 Round 1 Counselling should submit their options, choice and college preference using the link provided on the website.
The combined option entry started on August 06, 2023. The last date and time for option entry and choice filling is August 09, 2023 till 10:00 am, according to Karnataka UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023 Round 1 counselling schedule.
Candidates are advised to study carefully the Seat Matrix and Fee Structure of various colleges published on the website on August 06, 2023 before proceeding for option submission and choice entry.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023 First Round Option Entry Link06/08/2023" under the Latest Announcements area of the home page.
3. Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box.
4. Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023 First Round Option Entry Link06/08/2023" under the Latest Announcements area of the home page.
3. Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box.
4. Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.
Candidates should note that you will be allowed the Option Entry only if your name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list.
Based on the options submitted by the registered candidates, KEA Karnataka will publish on August 16, 2023 KCET 2023 First Round Allotment result, according to the counselling schedule 2023.
Before releasing the actual, final and real allotment result, the KEA will publish Mock Allotment result on August 11, 2023.
Candidates should note that Mock Allotment is published to give students an idea of the allotment and admission procedure.
After the release of KCET 2023 Mock Allotment result, candidates will be able to change their options and choices – alter, re-order, re-arrange, add or delete.
The changed and modified choices and options will then be considered for KCET Final Seat Allotment the result of which will be published on August 16, 2023.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier published Karnataka UGCET 2023 (KCET 2023) Information Bulletin that explains the steps involved in Karnataka UGCET 2023 Engineering, Pharmacy, AYUSH, Medical (MBBS and BDS) counselling including option and choice entry and allotment procedure.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.