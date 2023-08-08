MHT CET 2023 Pharmacy: Final Merit List, Seat Matrix Out Today

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B Pharmacy/Pharm D) Admission 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. August 08, 2023 on its official website ph2023.mahacet.org Final Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses for the year 2023-24.
"Display of the Final Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be on Tuesday August 08, 2023", MHT CET Pharmacy Counselling schedule said.
Candidates should note that CET Maharashtra will also publish today, PH23 Seat Matrix (Category Wise Seats) for CAP Round 1 counselling today i.e. August 08, 2023.
Candidates whose names appear in PH 23 Final Merit List released today should carefully study the Seat Matrix before proceeding for option submission and choice filling in preferece round.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ph2023.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List Status" under the Important Links section on left side bar of the home page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with PH23 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position
The Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the Merit List. It has however not confirmed exact time to release the Merit List. The list will however be released any time by today evening.
After the release of Final Merit List, the next step in Pharmacy admission counselling is option submission and choice and preference filling. For this purpose, the CET Cell will also release today Seat Matrix that will give category wise details of available seats and in-take in various colleges of Maharashtra. Candidates are advised to carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for option submission.
According to the MHT CET 2023 Pharmacy Counselling Schedule, option form submission should be done from August 09 to 11, 2023.
Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the CET Cell will publish on August 14, 2023 the result of first round of seat allotment on its website.
• Display of the PH 2023 Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 03, 2023.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 04 to 06, 2023.
• Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: August 08, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for PH 23 CAP Round I: August 08, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 09 to 11, 2023.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: August 14, 2023.
• Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: August 17 to 19, 2023.
Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.
Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2023 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2023 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.
