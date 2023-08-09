DTE Post HSC Pharmacy 2023: Round 1 Seat Matrix Out, Submit Options By Aug 12

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2023: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has started from today i.e. Wednesday August 09, 2023 online submission of options and choice filling (D Pharm Option Form) for CAP Round 1 of Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Counselling 2023 through its official website phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
Candidates should note that according to Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma (D Pharm) Admission Schedule 2023, the last date of option submission is August 12, 2023.
DTE Maharashtra had released on August 08, 2023 PHD 2023 Final List of candidates who have registered for D Pharm CAP Round 1 Counselling for the year 2023-24.
Simultaneously, the DTE Maharashtra has also released Seat Matrix for CAP Round 1 that gives details of distribution of seats in various pharmacy colleges of Maharashtra.
Candidates are advised to read carefully the Pharmacy CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix before proceeding for Option Form Submission.
This is important as DTE Maharashtra will declare seat allotment on August 18, 2023 results based on the option submitted by the candidates, according to DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Counselling Schedule 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PHD23 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to submit option form.
Candidates should note that according to D Pharm Admission Schedule 2023, the options and choice of colleges should be submitted from August 09 to 12, 2023 midnight.
DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in D Pharm, D SCT and D HMCT on June 12, 2023. The last date of application was extended multiple times, the last date being August 06, 2023.
• Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: June 12 to August 06, 2023
• Display of PHD 23 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 26, 2023
• Display of PHD23 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 08, 2023
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : August 08, 2023.
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1: August 09 to 12, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: August 18, 2023
• Admission confirmation for CAP Round 1: August 19 to 22, 2023
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: August 23, 2023
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: August 30, 2023
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD23 admission process, and also confirmed the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Candidates should note that online registration for admission in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT 2023) and Surface Coating (SCT) has also started from June 12, 2023.
