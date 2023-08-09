MCC NEET UG (2023) Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling - Direct Link

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has started through its official website mcc.nic.in Online Registration from today i.e. Wednesday August 09, 2023 for MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS courses.
Candidates participating in MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling should note that Choice Filling for Round 2 will start from Thursday August 10, 2023.
Candidates should note that the last date of Registration for second round of counselling is August 14, 2023 up to 12 noon server time, and the last date for choice filling and locking is August 15, 2023 up to 11:55 pm server time", according to MCC NEET UG 2022 Second Round Counselling schedule.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'New Registration' in the Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.
Candidates seeking admission in First Year Medical and Dental courses, including MBBS and BDS, should note that the last date to register online for MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling is August 14, 2023 up to 12 noon. Last date and time for payment of fees is Aug 14 up to 08:00 pm.
According to the schedule released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 2nd Round seat allotment will be done on August 16 and 17. Result of MCC NEET UG 2023 Round 2 will be released on Augu 18, 2023.
Students will be required to report at their Medical / Dental colleges within six days from Aug 20 to 28, 2023.
The Medical Council had released on July 30, 2023 final result of MCC NEET Round 1 seat allotment.
Candidates should note that online registration for MCC NEET Round 3 will start on August 31, 2023. Stray round or Mop up round will be held if seats remained vacant from September 21, 2023.
