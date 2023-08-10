KCET 2023: UGCET, UGNEET Mock Allotment - Direct Link to Check

KEA Engineering, Medical, Architecture, Pharmacy, Mock Allotment Result 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Friday August 11, 2023 on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Mock Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2023 and NEET UG 2023 scores.
Candidates participating in Karnataka UGCET 2023 Counselling should note that the KEA till last year used publish the seat allotment of UGCET and UGNEET separately. It has however decided to conduct UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023 joint counselling.
Accordingly, it had also started jointly Option Entry and Choice Registration of UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023.
The KEA had also published Seat Matrix, that gives details of seats distribution in various colleges running Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses on the same day.
As per the Round 1 counselling schedule, the KEA will also publish Mock Allotment of UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023 on the same day and the same time.
As per the KCET 2023 counselling schedule released by the KEA, KCET 2023 Mock Result (of UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023 both) will be published on the official website after 11:00 am today i.e. Friday August 11, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. On the link "KCET 2023 (UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023) Mock Allotment Results".
3. Enter CET Number.
4. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Mock Allotment Result.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. On the link "KCET 2023 (UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023) Mock Allotment Results".
3. Enter CET Number.
4. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Mock Allotment Result.
Candidates will be allowed to change, modify, re-order their options after the publication of Mock result today. The date and time to do is from August 11 to 14, 2023.
Candidates should also note that the Mock Result published today will be only indicative. Real and actual allotment result of UGCET 2023 and UGNEET 2023 Round 1 Counselling will be published on August 16, 2023.
Candidates should note that Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting joint counselling for the following courses:
• Medical (MBBS)
• Dental (BDS)
• Engineering (BE and BTech)
• Architecture (B Arch)
• Veterinary
• Farm Science (BSc Agriculture, Forestry Sericulture etc.)
• Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D)
• Medical (MBBS)
• Dental (BDS)
• Engineering (BE and BTech)
• Architecture (B Arch)
• Veterinary
• Farm Science (BSc Agriculture, Forestry Sericulture etc.)
• Pharmacy (B Pharmacy and Pharm D)
Candidates should note that admission and seat allotments will be done based solely on the options submitted by the candidates subject to the condition that the seats are vacant and a candidate's KCET 2023, NEET 2023 and NATA 2023 Rank and Score are enough to fulfil the eligibility.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.