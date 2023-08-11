TN Diploma in Nursing 2023 Merit List Published, Check Here

TN Diploma in Nursing for Women 2023: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has published on its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net today i.e. Friday August 11, 2023 TN Diploma in Nursing (only for women) Provisional Merit List (Rank List) of registered and eligible candidates.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Clcik on the link "DIPLOMA IN NURSING FOR WOMEN 2023 - 2024 SESSION PROVISIONAL MERIT LIST FOR ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES" in the Notifications area of the home page.
4. TN Diploma in Nursing Merit List in PDF having 352 pages should open in PDF.
5. Check your name and Merit List status.
Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net admission process and registration for Diploma in Nursing Course for Women (Year 2023-24) from July 17, 2023.
The last date of application and online registration was July 26, 2023.
• Date of Notification: July 16, 2023
• Date of Commencement of online application: July 17, 2023 at 10.00 a.m.
• Last date for online submission of application: July 26, 2023 at 05.00 p.m.
• Last date for receipt of filled-in online application form along with photocopy of certificates: July 26, 2023 at 05.00 p.m.
• Date of declaration of Merit through official website: August 11, 2023
• Tentative Allotment of seats: Will be intimated later.
• Last date of Joining: The time as mentioned in the allotment order of the candidate.
Candidates should note TN Medical Selection is execpted to publish the Nursing Diploma seat allotment result soon.
Candidates meanwhile are requested to read the prospectus that gives details about ELIGIBILITY, NATIVITY, AGE LIMIT, EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION, and the method how the MERIT LIST has been prepared.
