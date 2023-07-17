TN Diploma in Nursing for Women (2023): Application Starts

Tamil Nadu Diploma in Nursing for Women 2023: Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net admission process for Diploma in Nursing Course for Women (Year 2023-24) from today i.e. Monday July 17, 2023.
Candidates who wish to apply for admission in Diploma in Nursing Course should note that the last date of application and online registration is July 26, 2023.
As per the Diploma in Nursing notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee, the last date for receipt of printout of the online application is also July 26, 2023 till 05:00 pm.
Candidates should carefully read the prospectus before filling the registration form as “Incomplete online application form will be summarily rejected”, TN Medical Selection Committee said.
1. Click here to go to the admission website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Click on the link marked as “Click here to apply for admission to Diploma in nursing for Women 2023-2024”.
3. Click on the link “Diploma in Nursing Course”
4. Click on the link provided for New Registration.
5. Fill in the form and submit.
6.
Take a printout.
Date of Notification: July 16, 2023
Date of Commencement of online application: July 17, 2023 at 10.00 a.m.
Last date for online submission of application: July 26, 2023 at 05.00 p.m.
Last date for receipt of filled-in online application form along with photocopy of certificates: July 26, 2023 at 05.00 p.m.
Expected date for declaration of Merit through official website: Will be intimated later.
Tentative Allotment of seats: Will be intimated later.
Last date of Joining: The time as mentioned in the allotment order of the candidate.
Address to which the filed in on-line application form along with enclosures are to be sent is: The Secretary, Selection Committee, No.162, E.V.R. Periyar High Road, Kilpauk, Chennai – 10.
The candidates shall ensure that the filled in online application form with all particulars and enclosures should be reached the Selection Committee within the date and time specified.
“Online filled in applications received by Speed Post or Courier or any other means after the last date and time will not be accepted”, the Selection Committee said.
Candidates are requested to read the prospectus that gives details about ELIGIBILITY, NATIVITY, AGE LIMIT, EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION, and the method how the MERIT LIST will be prepared.
Candidates should also note that this course is explicitly for WOMEN.
