Modi wave finished, BJP may now incite violence in Assam to win polls: AIUDF

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) General Secretary, Aminul Islam Monday claimed that the Modi wave has finished in the country and the BJP can incite violence in Assam and other poll bound states like Haryana's Nuh to gain votes in the 2024 General Elections.
He also said common people have lost faith in the BJP.
Aminul Islam, an MLA from the Mankachar Assembly seat in lower Assam, also warned that the BJP and RSS may invoke people in Nuh like communal clashes to cover up their failure and to win elections in 2024.
“The BJP and RSS will do anything to garner public support ahead of the 2024 General Elections. Clashes like in Haryana are likely to happen in Assam, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,” Islam told media.
“Five states are approaching Assembly elections. The Modi wave is over as the Prime Minister has not maintained many of his promises", he said.
The AIUDF lawmaker asserted that the skyrocketing prices of necessary commodities, lack of jobs, made people unhappy with Modi and the BJP-led Central government.
“The general public are feeling that they have been betrayed by the false promises of the saffron party. This time they would not vote for them,” he added.
"The people have already taken their stand against PM Modi, because of the price hike there, almost all the properties they are selling, and lots of mismanagement is going on", Aminul Islam said.
"The common people are not believing the BJP any more,” he added.
