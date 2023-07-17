Two FIRs filed against Assam CM Sarma over "Miya Muslim" remark

Guwahati: Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, a Member of Rajya Sabha from Assam, has lodged a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his outrageous comment about members of Muslim community.
Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, a Member of Indian Parliament's Upper House, is Founder and President of Anchalik Gana Mocha since 2020.
Bhuyan lodged FIR against Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks against Bangladeshi-origin Muslims (‘Miya’) blaming them for price rise in the state.
In his complaint filed at Dispur Police Station, Bhuyan said Sarma's remarks amount ot 'hate speech'.
As per the directives by the Supreme Court of India, states should take action against hate mongers on their own.
"I have filed the complaint as the government has been derelict in fulfilling its duties", he said.
"While talking to the press recently, Himanta Biswa Sarma asked people from the Upper Assam area to come to Guwahati and in that event he would clear Guwahati from Miyas. The statement is available on social media. Such statements on the face of it are intended to create a division among different communities in the state and are clearly prejudicial to national integration", Bhuyan said in his FIR.
“It is stated that a closer look at the statement would make it clear that the intention was to promote enmity between different groups on the ground of religion and race", he added.
"I have filed the complaint as the government has been derelict in fulfilling its duties", he said.
"While talking to the press recently, Himanta Biswa Sarma asked people from the Upper Assam area to come to Guwahati and in that event he would clear Guwahati from Miyas. The statement is available on social media. Such statements on the face of it are intended to create a division among different communities in the state and are clearly prejudicial to national integration", Bhuyan said in his FIR.
“It is stated that a closer look at the statement would make it clear that the intention was to promote enmity between different groups on the ground of religion and race", he added.
Earlier in the day on July 17, the Asom Sankhayalaghu Sangram Parishad too lodged an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is known for making controversial and insulting comments against different people and communities, especially the Muslims.
The two FIRs against Himanta Biswa Sarma were filed a day after former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti asked the judiciary to take suo-motu notice of Sarma’s remarks.
“Assam CM blaming Muslims for crippling price rise shows BJP’s utter failure on unemployment, inflation and lack of development. Himanta Biswa is openly urging Hindus to forcibly take away even their meagre forms of livelihood — vegetable vendors and kirhana shops."
“Assam CM blaming Muslims for crippling price rise shows BJP’s utter failure on unemployment, inflation and lack of development. Himanta Biswa is openly urging Hindus to forcibly take away even their meagre forms of livelihood — vegetable vendors and kirhana shops."
“While the judiciary took quick action against Rahul Gandhi for raising legitimate questions on corruption, what stops them from taking suo moto notice of the Assam CM’s fire stoking statements…,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.