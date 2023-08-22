Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling Starts Today

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has started from today i.e. Tuesday August 22, 2023 through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Choice Filling and Locking for MP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS.
Candidates participating in MP MBBS BDS Round 2 Counselling before choice filling should study carefully the seat martrix and vacant chart to be released on the website today.
Along with vacancy chart, DME Madhya Pradesh will also release today eligible candidates list for second round.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Log-in using NEET (UG) 2023 Roll Number and Password.
3. After logging-in, click on Choice Filling.
4. Select one of the option from Governement or Government and Private.
5. Pay the fees as per selected option and Press on continue.
6. Click on the given link and complete choice filling.
7. Lock your choices through OTP sent on the registered mobile number.
8. Take a printout of the locked choice.
It should be noted that Fresh Choice Filling locking is compulsory for all candidates who want to participate in the second round, including admitted candidates of first round who have opted for up-gradation.
The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh will release on NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result based on choices submitted by candidates on August 28, 2023.
Publication of Vacancies and Invitation of objection against vacancies: August 22, 2023.
Choice Filling and Locking: From August 22 to 24, 2023 (Up to 12:00 midnight).
Allotment Result of Second Round: August 28, 2023.
Reporting at allotted Medical, Denta, college, in person for documents verifications and admission: March 10 to 14 (up to 05:00 pm).
Opt for upgradation through candidate login after admission: August 29 to September 03, 2023 (up to 06:00 PM).
Fresh registration for Mop up round of MBBS and BDS Counselling start date: August 29 to September 03, 2023 (up to 12 midnight).
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2023 from July 26, 2023.
It released NEET UG allotment result of first round of MBBS and BDS counselling on August 07, 2023. Before that it had published NEET UG Merit List on August 01, 2023.
