UGMAC 2023 Round 1 Allotment Delayed

UGMAC 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) was supposed to publish today i.e. Tuesday August 22, 2023 the Under Graduate Medical Admission Seat Allotment Round 1 (UGMAC 2023 Seat Allotment) result.
It has however delayed the same.
"First round provisional seat allotment result of UGMAC-2023 is delayed", BCECE said in a single line message posted on its official website.
BCECE has not explained any reason for the delay. But, it has asked student to keep visiting the UGMAC website for the latest update.
"Candidates are advised to keep in touch with boards website for further information", BCECE said.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had started through official website (bceceadmissions.nic.in) from August 14, 2023 online registration-cum-choice filling for Under Graduate Medical Admission Seat Allotment (UGMAC 2023 Seat Allotment) conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and BVSc courses for the year 2023-24.
the last date of online registration, choice filling and locking for UGMAC 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment was fixed as August 18, 2023.
Based on the choices filled by the candidates, BCECE was supposed to publish the UGMAC allotment result. It however delayed the result release without citing any reason.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had published on August 07, 2023 UGMAC 2023 Rank List, Merit List.
It has also published Seat Matrix to help the students with the distribution of seats in various medical and dental colleges of the state. Candidates are requested to carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for Choice Filling.
