Lucknow Mayor deploys Bulldozer at hospital after asked to remove shoes

Lucknow: The Mayor of Lucknow City Tuesday called bulldozer at a hospital just because the staff asked her to remove shoes outside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was visiting with her supporters the city’s Vinayak Medicare to meet Suren Kumar, an ailing retired soldier from the Army Brigade of the Municipal Corporation.
The hospital staff asked her to remove shoes as she was on her way to the ICU. The mere request to remove her shoes, enraged the BJP leader leading to an argument between her and the hospital staff.
“The mayor and her colleagues attempted to enter the ICU wearing shoes, which the staff objected”, the hospital administration said.
As their altercation escalated, she instructed the enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation to reach there with a Bulldozer and demolish the hospital.
The matter was resolved only after police reached the spot and intervened.
