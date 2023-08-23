Two board exams, studying one Indian language must: MoE’s new Curriculum Framework

[Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the Joint Workshop of National Curriculum Framework Oversight and NSTC committee Wednesday.]
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi Government Wednesday announced major changes in the education system, in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) that included holding board exams twice a year.
The new framework advocates evaluating students' understanding and competency rather than relying on months of coaching and memorisation. This student-centric approach seeks to empower learners with a deeper comprehension of subjects and practical skills.
"Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score," it said.
Among other major changes announced by the Ministry of Education, Class 11 and 12 students will compulsorily need to study two languages, one of the two will be an Indian language.
"In Classes 11 and 12, students will have to study two languages and one of them has to be an Indian language," the final NCF (National Curriculum Framework) document accessed by PTI said.
The government also said NCERT will develop the textbooks for the 2024 academic session based on the new curriculum framework announced by Ministry of Education today.
Under the new changes, the flexibility to choose subjects is also being expanded. The customary segregation of Arts, Science, and Commerce streams will no longer restrict students' choices.
“The curriculum framework envisions a future where students can explore a wider array of subjects, fostering well-rounded learning experiences”, it said.
"In due course of time, school boards are to develop capacities to offer 'on demand' exams in due course of time. Besides board exam test developers and evaluators will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work," the ministry said.
Giving a brief overview of the new changes, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing the Joint Workshop of National Curriculum Framework Oversight and NSTC committee Wednesday said the priority of the government is also to link education system with technology.
“We want our system to be ready to face the challenges of the 21st century. And, besides other things our priority is to link Education system with the latest technology”, he said.
“Today we see digital boards even in schools of rural areas. But we lack in the necessary contents. NCERT is working in this direction and has planned to provide contents in 22 Scheduled Indian Languages”, he said.
"The steering committee has prepared the curriculum for the new National Education Policy which has been submitted to the government. The government has given it to the NCERT", Pradhan said.
"The NCERT has made two committees, National Oversight Committee and National Syllabus and Textbook Committee (NSTC). We expect both these committees to prepare a syllabus according to the requirements of the 21st century and based on original Indian thinking", Pradhan said.
"We want them to prepare futuristic teaching and learning material from Classes 3 to 12", he said.
