Israeli Hospitals Flooded by Wounded Soldiers: Hebrew Media

Tel Aviv: Israeli hospitals are flooded by wounded soldiers, receiving at least 60 injured army personnel daily, a leading Israeli newspaper reported Saturday December 09, 2023 citing an Israeli Ministry of Defense official.
“More than 5,000 Israeli soldiers have been injured in Gaza since the conflict began on October 7”, Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported Saturday.
Citing the Israeli official, the newspaper said as many 2,000 soldiers wounded in Gaza are officially recognized by the Ministry of Defence as disabled.
Over 58% of them have serious injuries to their hands and feet, necessitating amputations, the newspaper said.
“We have never experienced anything similar to this. More than 58% of the wounded we receive have serious injuries to their hands and feet, including amputations,” Limor Luria, Deputy Director General and Head of Israeli Ministry of Defense (MOD) Rehabilitation Department, told the newspaper.
“About 12% of injuries are internal consisting of damage to the spleen, kidneys, and rupture of internal organs,” Luria said.
“About 7% suffer from psychological distress, a number we know will rise sharply,” the official said.
Israeli Occupation Army has waged a deadly war against the Palestinians in Gaza Strip and Occupied West Bank following the Operation Al Aqsa Flood launched by Hamas and other Resistance Groups on Oct 7, 2023.
According to the Israeli officials, 1,200 people were killed in the Oct 7 attack. Israel has also officially confirmed the death of 420 Israeli soldiers since Operation al Aqsa Flood on Oct 7, including 97 Israeli soldiers who were killed after its ground operation in Gaza.
Enraged by the rising number of soldiers’ death, the Israeli Occupation Forces are indiscriminating killing civilians in Gaza Strip and Occupied West Bank.
According to the Health Ministry of Palestine, the death toll in Gaza since Oct 7 is more than 17,700 including 7,729 children. The Ministry said at least 48,780 civilians have been injured in round the clock shelling by the Israeli Occupation Forces.
The Ministry also said that 7,780 Palestinians are missing, most of them believed to b trapped under the debris.
Another 273 Palestinians, including 63 children, have been killed in the Occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry said.
Among those dying as a result of the Israeli bombings besides civilians are media professionals, medical staff, aid workers of the United Nations, Red Cross and other international agencies.
