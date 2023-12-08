Hajj 2024 application for USA, Europe and Australia begins - Steps

Hajj 2024 Application: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia has announced that pilgrims from Europe, the United States of America, Australia and New Zealand can apply for Hajj 2024 using the centralised government platform "Nusuk Hajj" through the official portal hajj.nusuk.sa.
"Hajj 1445 Registration for International Pilgrims from Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and African Countries: Botswana, Lesotho, and Swaziland will be through the Kingdom's unified platform Nusuk", the Ministry said.
The decision is part of the early efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the procedures for the arrival of the pilgrims to perform the rituals of Hajj for the current year 2024 and make the annual ritual safe, smooth and hassle free.
The Kingdom believes early registration through centralised and government controlled portal hajj.nusuk.sa will raise the quality of the services provided to them to enrich their religious and cultural experience that will further achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs.
Pilgrims should note that hajj.nusuk.sa is the only platform formally approved by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to provide Hajj services for the year 2024, and will facilitate Hajj application and online registration from 58 countries including those in Europe, the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand.
The new service allows pilgrims coming from Europe including the United Kingdom (UK), Germany and France, the United States of America (USA), Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Spain, Switzerland and other countries around the world to register, book, and pay online with an easy and convenient electronic procedure.
Using the centralised Hajj portal, pilgrims will also be able to choose the service packages such as accommodation, catering, flight, guidance, and transportation.
It also identifies the countries included in the first stage of the launch, as well as a wide range of services and information for those wishing to perform Hajj this year to enable them to perform the rituals of Hajj with ease and comfort.
The details of packages will be released later.
“The time for looking through the packages, payment options and making reservations will be posted later”, the ministry said.
The sevices include Hajj flights from to pilgrims countries, accommodation (housing in Makkah and Madinah), transportations (Transportation services inside cities and Mashaer), Catering services of the highest standards, Guide and support pilgrims throughout Hajj and others.
The ministry said mere registration on the Hajj application website does not mean the confirmation.
"Registering on the platform does not mean that you will be accepted for Hajj", it said.
The ministry however said that there will not be lottery or draw system for Hajj 2024.
"There is no lottery this year, and reservations for Hajj will be on a first-come, first-served basis", the ministry said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: hajj.nusuk.sa.
2. Selct country and region from the drop down menu and type in email address.
3. Click on Create Account and register yourself using the Online Registration Form given on the website.
4. Please note that all fields in the form are mandatory.
5. Properly select your country of residence and click on Submit button.
In case of any difficulty, pilgrims can also access "Registration Assitance" provided on the website for Hajj application guidelines.
The ministry further said that temporary visa types - such as student visa and Schengen visa, are not accepted.
"You must be a citizen or resident of one of the included countries to apply through Nusuk Hajj", the ministry said.
"If your countries are not mentioned in the platform, you can apply through the platform of pilgrims arriving through Hajj missions in Muslim countries through this link https://ehaj.haj.gov.sa/EH/", the ministry said further.
For the Saudi citizens, the ministry said they must apply through the portal launched for domestic pilgrims.
Hajj is performed every year in the month of Dhul Hijjah – the last month of Islamic Calendar. The key ritual of the annual pilgrimage called as Youme Arafah, Standing on the Plains of Mount Arafat, is observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah.
As per the astronomical calculation, Hajj Day this year, Day of Arafah or Youm ul Hajj or Hajj Day, observed on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will most likely be on Wednesday June 19, 2024. However, the final date of Hajj 2024 will be decided after sighting of the new moon.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.