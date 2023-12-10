NotebookLM launched in US uses Google’s Gemini Pro AI model

San Francisco: Google’s experimental AI-powered note-taking app, NotebookLM, is now widely available in the US with several new features including Google’s Gemini Pro AI model that "helps with document understanding and reasoning".
Originally launched as Project Tailwind, NotebookLM, was first unveiled at Google I/O 2023 and has undergone significant development since. It can already do things like summarize the documents users import into the app, come up with key points, and even answer questions about note-taking sources. But now, Google has added a way to transform notes into other types of documents too.
Once users select all the notes they want to include, NotebookLM will automatically suggest formats, such as an outline or study guide. However, Google says NotebookLM can also be used to transform notes into a format of your choice, like an email, script outline, newsletter, and more.
“When you upload documents to NotebookLM, it becomes an instant expert in the information you need for your projects, capable of answering questions based on the supplied sources,” the tech giant said in a statement.
Google also describes NotebookLM as a tool "to help with document understanding and reasoning," and it introduces more than a dozen new features that allow users to seamlessly transition between reading, note-taking, and writing.
NotebookLM automatically generates summaries and suggests follow-up questions, providing a new way to comprehend difficult text and synthesize connections between multiple documents.
“Like before, NotebookLM automatically shares citations from your sources whenever it answers a question. But now you can quickly jump from a citation to the source, letting you see the quote in its original context,” said Google.
“We’re rolling out new features that dynamically suggest actions based on whatever you happen to be doing. For instance, when you select a passage while reading a source, NotebookLM will automatically offer to summarize the text to a new note, or help you understand technical language or complicated ideas,” the company informed.
NotebookLM also has new tools to help users organise their curated notes into structured documents.
Once users are ready to work on the final version of their documents, NotebookLM enables one-click export to Google Docs.
Google opened up early access to NotebookLM in July this year, giving testers the chance to try out its source grounding capabilities. The app has now been made available to users in the United States and will be soon launched in other parts of the world.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.