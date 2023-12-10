Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh CM

[Soon after he was named as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in the state capital Raipur.]
Raipur: Vishnu Deo Sai will be the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Sunday December 10, 2023.
The BJP wrested power in Chhattisgarh after defeating the Congress party in the recently held Assembly polls bagging 54 of the total 90 seats.
Soon after he was named as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in the state capital Raipur.
Vishnu Deo Sai (59) had earlier served as Union Minister of State for Steel, Mines, Labour and Employment during the first tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.
Vishnu Deo Sai was named the new CM in the BJP legislature party meeting held in Raipur Sunday.
The BJP central leadership has appointed Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal, and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam as observers for Chhattisgarh
The meeting was attended by 54 newly elected MLAs, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.
“Vishnu Deo Sai will definitely succeed with the new opportunity. Everyone's responsibility in the party is decided. Two Deputy CM posts have also been decided and for the post of Speaker whatever responsibility is given, it will be fulfilled”, Raman Singh said after the meeting.
Meanwhile, Vishnu Deo Sai praised the party for giving him the responsibility to work as the Chief Minister of the state.
"The BJP has always respected the Tribal community. It is the BJP which formed a separate Ministry for the welfare of the Tribals”, he said adding investigations will be done for all the irregularities that have happened during the period of the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh.
