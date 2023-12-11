Two-day International Conference on Tibb e Nabawi kick-starts in Malegaon

[Chairman JMES Arshad Mukhtar opened the two-day International Conference on Scientific Exploration and Understanding of Tibb e Nabvi Monday December 11, 2023.]
Mansoora (Malegaon): A two-day International Conference on Scientific Exploration and Understanding of Tibb e Nabvi organised by Mohammadia Tibbia College and Assayer Hospital was opened at Mansoora in Malegaon Monday December 11, 2023.
“The purpose of this conference is to highlight and project the importance and effectiveness of Tibb e Nabawi in the present era when the interest of people towards the traditional system of medicine is growing worldwide”, Chairman of Jamia Mohammadia Education Society (JMES) Arshad Mukhtar said in his opening remarks.
“It is also necessary to do more research on Tibb e Nabwi with scientific temperament so as to make it more acceptable for the mankind”, he said.
The organisers said that the Arabic period of Unani medicine is supposed to be a golden era of the system which is especially enriched by Tibb-e-Nabvi.
“The Tibb-e-Nabvi emphasized the need of experimentation and observation in health care system and encouraged the researchers and physicians to explore the new vistas of research and development”, they said.
“Tibbe Nabwi stressed upon abiding by ethics in medical practice and postulated certain codes for it in the paradigm of the teaching of Islam. Tibb-e- Nabvi by all means paved the way to envision such a medical system which ensures safe, effective and holistic management of human health”, the conference organisers said.
The Theme of the Conference (i-CSEUTN) is 'Scientific Exploration of Medical Guidelines and Teaching of Prophet Mohammad (SAW)'.
“The teachings of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) in respect of health and disease may be taken as a guideline to develop a new order of health care system. The modern-day sinful commercialization of healthcare services and barbarous attitude of the professionals of the sacred art of healing require a fresh road map for a comprehensive medical system in which human body, mind, emotions and sprits are taken care of in a very humane manner”, they said.
Dr Yonis Ifetkhar Munshi, Director National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders (NRIUMSD) Hyderabad, who was the Chief Guest of the opening session warned against limiting Tibbe Nabavi only to Muslims.
“Tibb e Nabawi is beneficial for whole of the mankind. Limiting it to one religion is unfair”, he said.
Scholars from all across India and abroad are participating in the conference. Notable speakers who are attending the conference besides Dr Yonis Iftekhar and Arshad Mukhtar, are Sheikh Fayez bin Mohammad (Saudi Arabia), Ahmed Gaffar Fawzi (Egypt), Dr Syed Mohammed Noorul Ameen (Sri Lanka) and Dr Razi ul Islam (New Delhi).
The i-CSEUTN organisers have received more than 600 research papers. Selected research papers will be presented during the conference whereas abstracts of some selected papers have been included in the souvenir of the conference.
Dr Javed Ahmed Khan – Convenor i-CSEUTN and Dr Mohammad Zubair Organising Chairman along with the entire team of Mohammadia Tibbia College Mansoora under the leadership and guidance of Rashid Mukhtar, Secretary JMES, Bilal Mukhtar, Secretary Aljamiatul Mohammadia Al-Khairiah, and Dr Abdul Majid Katthewala ,CEO MTC Mansoora, have tirelessly worked for the last more than one month to make the conference a grand success.
The two-day conference which started today will conclude with the valedictory session on Tuesday December 12, 2023.
