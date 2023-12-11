54% UG students in US completed degrees within 8 years

Washington: More than half of undergraduate students i.e. 54 per cent who enrolled for a four-year course in U.S. post-secondary institutions in 2014-15 completed their degree or certificate at the institution where they started within 8 years, according to provisional data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).
The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the statistical center of the U.S. Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences (IES) further said that the comparable figure for completion for undergraduate students who entered four-year degree granting post-secondary institutions the previous year (2013-14) was 52 percent.
At two-year degree granting postsecondary institutions in the U.S., 31 percent of undergraduate students completed a degree or certificate within 8 years of entering in 2014-15. For those who entered two-year institutions one year earlier (2013-14), 30 percent completed a degree or certificate within 8 years, the NCES data said.
"The results we are sharing reflect our ongoing commitment at NCES to promote greater transparency within higher education, so that educators, policymakers, and families have vital information about college admissions and outcomes," said Peggy G. Carr, the commissioner of NCES.
"We are especially pleased to be able to report outcome data today, as they provide a richer understanding of the experiences and outcomes for part-time and non-first-time students."
Eight years after entering a public post-secondary institution, 34 percent of full-time, first-time students had received a bachelor's degree, 15 percent had received an associate's degree, and 3 percent had received a certificate, the NCES data showed.
For private nonprofit institutions, the data showed 63 percent of full-time, first-time students had received a bachelor's degree 8 years after starting, 3 percent had received an associate's degree, and 2 percent had received a certificate.
The data for the Outcome Measures survey component were collected during the 2022-23 academic year. They reflect outcomes for the cohort of degree- or certificate seeking undergraduate students who began post-secondary education in 2014-15. Additionally, the NCES data included initial information about the admission considerations institutions use in the undergraduate selection process.
As part of the NCES's reoccurring technical reviews of its data collections, recommendations were made in 2021 to collect information on institutions' consideration of legacy status, work experience, and personal statements or essays in admissions decisions.
These data show that 32 percent of all selective four-year U.S. institutions (those that do not have an open admissions policy) said they consider "legacy status", or whether students have a familial tie to an institution, including parents or relatives who are alumni or a sibling who currently attends.
The data on legacy admissions, personal essays, and work experience are based on 1,923 selective admissions institutions.
The latest NCES data is from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) - a system of interrelated surveys conducted annually by the National Center for Education Statistics.
IPEDS gathers information from U.S. college, university, and technical and vocational institutions eligible to participate in any of the Title IV federal student financial aid programs.
The provisional winter collection release for 2022-23 includes data from 5,918 Title IV institutions. Institutions that complete IPEDS surveys each year include research universities, state colleges and universities, private religious and liberal arts colleges, for-profit institutions, community and technical colleges, non-degree-granting institutions such as cosmetology schools, and others.
