Kerala TET (August 2023) Result Out - Direct Link

Kerala TET August 2023 Result: The General Education Department, Government of Kerala (Pareeksha Bhavan) has released on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in the result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibilty Test (KTET August 2023).
Steps to check KTET Result Aug 2023
1. Go to the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the link KERALA TEACHER ELIGIBLITY TEST August 2023 RESULT.
3. Select Category from the drop down menu.
4. Enter Reggister Number and Date of Birth.
5. Click on Check results.
KTET result has been declared category wise. Hence, to access KTET results for 2023, candidates should choose their respective categories - Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, or Category 4.
Kerala TET, also known as KTET 2023, was held from September 10 to 16, 2023.
The General Education Department, Government of Kerala had earlier released the TET Answer Key - first provisional and then final (rectified).
Like the result, KTET Answer Keys too were released category-wise - from I to IV.
The TET Provisional Answer Key was released on September 27. Candidates were asked to raise the objection if any till October 7, 2023.
K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.
As per the Kerala Education Ministry's notification dated June 3, 2021, KTET results and score are valid for a lifetime. There is no need to retake the exam to retain eligibility for teaching positions in Kerala.
