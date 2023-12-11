Sanganer MLA Bhajanlal Sharma to be new Rajasthan Chief Minister

Jaipur: Bhajanlal Sharma, first time MLA who won the 2023 assembly elections from Sanganer Assembly constituency, has been named the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan.
The announcement was made by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajasthan capital Jaipur Tuesday December 12, 2023.
“National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party Vasundhara Raje proposed the name of Bhajalal Sharma as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan”, he told reporters after the BJP legislature party meeting held at BJP state headquarters in Jaipur.
“National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party Vasundhara Raje proposed the name of Bhajalal Sharma as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan”, he told reporters after the BJP legislature party meeting held at BJP state headquarters in Jaipur.
Rajnath Singh also announced that Rajasthan will have two Deputy Chief Ministers - Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa.
Former Royal Diya Singh was one of the many BJP MPs who were asked to contest the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections. She won the state elections from the Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency and has now been nominated as Deputy CM Rajasthan.
Prem Chand Bairwa is MLA representing the Dudu assembly seat of Rajasthan. He will be Bhajanlal Sharma’s deputy along with Diya Singh.
Rajnath Singh also announced that the BJP MLA from Ajmer North, Vasudev Devnani, will be the new Speaker in the Rajasthan Assembly.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.