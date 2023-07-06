MCC issues another notice ahead of NEET UG 2023 Counselling

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Wednesday issued another notice ahead of the NEET UG 2023 Medical Admission Counselling set to start very soon.
Issuing the notice, the Medical Counselling Committee informed the PwD candidates that their certificates can be generated by the Designated Disability NEET screening Centres.
"All candidates who have registered themselves under PwD quota in NEET-UG(2023) NTA form are hereby informed that the PwD portal for generation of PwD certificates by the Designated Disability NEET screening Centres is now open", the MCC said in a notice dated July 05, 2023.
"Hence, the candidates who are desirous to get a PwD seat through the MCC counselling process may get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability screening Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only."
"However, the candidates have to visit the designated Disability NEET Screening Centres for physical examination and quantification of their disability and obtain PwD certificate generated online by the centre. No other certificate except the one generated through the MCC portal in online mode will be accepted at the time of admission", the MCC said.
"In addition, all candidates irrespective of the fact whether they have qualified NEET UG exam in terms of cut off percentile will be able to get the online certificate issued from the designated centres", it added.
The MCC had earlier published two notices - one regarding NEET medical counselling of CW candidates and the other regarding NEET result hard drive.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in its notice regarding CW candidates who are seeking admission under CW category to various UG Courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS) under 85% Delhi quota for the academic year 2023-24 asked them to get ready with the relevant certificate.
Along with the notice dated June 30, 2023, the MCC has also attached a copy of the directions issued by Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi for submission of documents on the portal provided by Delhi University.
The Faculty of Medical Sciences in its advisory dated June 29, 2023 has provided a link of portal for verification of documents of candidates falling under CW Category.
CW is the armed forces category in which the children/widows of the armed forces officers and man are eligible who have been killed/ disabled in the actions can apply under the CW category.
Earlier, the MCC had on June 28, 2023 issued notice informing the concerned authorities in various states and union territories to collect NEET UG 2023 (MBBS and BDS) Result Hard Drive provided to it by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the Medical Entrance Exam for Undergraduate Courses, NEET UG 2023, on May 7, 2023.
The agency declared the NEET UG 2023 result on June 13, 2023.
The candidates who have scored well in NEET UG 2023 with NEET rank that makes them qualify for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, and other medical courses are waiting for the counselling schedule.
As per the tradition, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the NEET 2023 Counselling Schedule for 15% centre quota first, the states and union territories then publish the medical counselling schedule 2023-24 for state seats on their respective websites.
The Directorate of Medical Education Department Tamil Nadu has however started from June 28, 2023 online registration for TN NEET UG 2023 counselling.
The two NEET UG related notices by MCC and commencement of NEET UG Counselling by Tamil Nadu Medical Selection indicate that NEET 2023 counselling by MCC and other states should start any moment.
