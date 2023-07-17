DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2023 Merit List Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Admission 2023: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to release on its official website poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Monday July 17, 2023 Provisional Merit List of the candidates who have registered for Admission to First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering,Technology for the year 2023-24.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2.Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Provisional Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page.
3. The Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form.
4. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2.Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Provisional Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page.
3. The Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form.
4. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2023 Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Merit List. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.
Candidates should note that the Polytechnic Merit List released today will be Provisional. DTE Post Metric Diploma Polytechnic Final Merit List after addressing the grievances submitted till July 19, 2023 will be published on the DTE Maharashtra website on Julu 21, 2023.
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on June 01, 2023. DTE Maharashtra released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, along with CAP Round dates.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as June 21, 2023. It was however extended three times - first till June 30, 2023 later till July 7, 2023, and last and final time till July 15, 2023.
Online Registration: June 01 to July 15, 2023. (Originally fixed as June 21, 2023)
Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 17, 2023
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 18 to 19, 2023.
Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 21, 2023
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : July 22, 2023
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: July 23 to 26, 2023
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: July 28, 2023
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: August 5, 2023
Online Registration: June 01 to July 15, 2023. (Originally fixed as June 21, 2023)
Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 17, 2023
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 18 to 19, 2023.
Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 21, 2023
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : July 22, 2023
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: July 23 to 26, 2023
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: July 28, 2023
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: August 5, 2023
DTE Maharashtra has started from this year a new service called E Scrutiny. Using this option, candidates can electronically verify their documents. For this, they need to select "E-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the online registration form.
"All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified & Application Form confirmed either by E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Scrutiny Mode. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP", DTE Maharashtra said.
"All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified & Application Form confirmed either by E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Scrutiny Mode. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP", DTE Maharashtra said.
For offline verification, candidates will be required to visit Facilitation Centre (FC) and physically verify their documents before the last date.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2023-24 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.