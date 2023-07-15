Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur again loses Women's Singles title, This time to unseeded Vondrousova

London: No.6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia Saturday lost Womens' Singles Title to unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the 2023 Wimbledon final.
Jaber had created history in 2022 at Wimbledon after she became first Tunisian and first Arab to reach Grand Slam Final. She had however lost the final to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.
Playing her second Grand Slam Final in a row on Saturday July 15, 2023, Ons Jaber lost the Womens' Singles Crown to Marketa Vondrousova.
Jabeur, who later also reached 2022 U.S. Open Final but lost to Iga Swiatek, was bidding to become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title and the first African woman to lift one of the four major trophies.
But she was well below her best with 31 unforced errors killing her chances of a victory that would have been a milestone moment for women's sport, according to Reuters.
"This is the most painful loss of my career," the crowd favourite said as she fought back tears in the post match presser.
"Today is going to be a tough day for me but I'm not going to give up and I am going to come back stronger."
"It's been a tough journey but I promise I will come back and one day win this tournament", she said.
The 2022 runner-up, Jabeur, lost the final 6-4, 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova who became the lowest-ranked and first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon title. Vondrousova who ranked 42nd had managed to win only one match in her previous four visits to Wimbledon.
Vondrousova, the first player to reach two Grand Slam finals as a non seed having contested the 2019 French Open decider, became the fourth Czech-born player to win the title in the professional era after Martina Navratilova, Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova.
