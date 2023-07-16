Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Rank List 2023 - Direct Link to Check

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Rank List 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has published on its official website tnmedicalselection.net the Rank List, also called as Merit List, of the students who have registered for TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2023 (NEET UG 2023) based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2023-24.
Candidates who have registered for TN MBBS BDS counselling 2023 should note that the Selection Committee has published category wise the NEET UG Merit List and Rank List.
1. Click here to go to the website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Under UG Courses, click on the link marked as MBBS/BDS
3. Click on the link marked as "Tamil Nadu NEET UG Rank List 2023" based on Govt quota, Management quota etc.
4. Check your name and rank in the list
The 440-page Management Quota list in PDF has names and details of a total of 13,179 candidates. The 100-page 7.5% Quota list has names and details of a total of 2,993 candidates. The 862-page Government 92.5% Quota list in PDF has names and details of a total of 25,856 candidates.
Candidates should note the seat allotment will be done based on the rank of students in the merit list. It is hence advised that in case of any error in your marks, you should immediately contact the selection committee.
TN Medical Selection Committee has not yet confirmed the Seat Allotment date.
The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET UG 2023 from June 28, 2023.
• Date of Notifiction: June 27, 2023.
• Online registration start date: June 28, 2023
• Last date of registration: July 12, 2023 (Extended. Originally fixed as July 10)
• Date of declaration of Rank list: July 16, 2023
• Seat allotment: Will be announced later.
• Commencement of courses: As per NMC norms.
• Closure of admission: As per NMC norms.
Candidates should note that the details relating to the application fee, eligibility, etc., are available in the prospectus published in the official websites mentioned above.
