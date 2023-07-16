IIT Delhi Opens Offshore Campus in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Union Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi's Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) Saturday July 15, 2023 signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Campus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The collaboration is expected to enhance academic opportunities for students and strengthen ties between the two nations.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Abu Dhabi Campus will offer Undergraduate (UG) courses from September next year and Postgraduate (PG) programs from January 2024 in various disciplines.
IITs are a chain of of premier institutions envisioned by India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
IIT Delhi is the second IIT to announce setting up an offshore campus after IIT Madras. Last week, IIT Madras signed an MoU for setting up a campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar.
The deal between Union Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi's Education and Knowledge Department was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.
"MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodiji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India's education," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on Twitter.
"An exemplar of #NewIndia's innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP," he added.
Back in 2020, there were talks of IIT Delhi opening a campus in Saudi Arabia.
There are also reports that IIT Kharagpur will open a campus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
