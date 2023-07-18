Muharram 2023 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Saudi Arabia is set to welcome the Islamic New Year 1445 H from Wednesday July 19, 2023.
Accordingly, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Oman and Morocco will also greet the Islamic New Year 1445 AH from Wednesday July 19, 2023.
The decision was made after no confirmed report of Muharram 2023 was received from any places in the Arab World.
Confirming the start of the New Islamic Year 2023 and the Month of Muharram al Haram from Wednesday July 19, 2023, the Haramain released the significance of fasting on 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th days of Muharram.
"Tomorrow (Wednesday July 19, 2023) will be the commencement of the Islamic New Year 1445H", the Haramain said.
Thursday 9th Muharram (Day Before Ashura) - 27th July 2023. Friday 10th Muharram (Day Of Ashura) - 28th July 2023. Saturday 11th Muharram (Day After Ashura) - 29th July 2023. Monday 13th Muharram (White Day) - 31st July 2023. Tuesday 14th Muharram (White Day) - 1st August 2023, and Wednesday 15th Muharram (White Day) - 2nd August 2023", it added.
Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the meantime will welcome the Islamic New Year 1445 H on Thursday July 20, 2023 and Ashura 2023 on July 29, 2023.
July 18, 2023 06:00 AM (Makkah Time): There is no confirmation of Muharram 2023 Moon Sighting by Saudi Supreme Court and the Moon sighting committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Iran and other Muslim states so far.
The Umm al Qura Calendar of Saudi Arabia has marked today i.e. Tuesday July 18, 2023 as 30th Dhul Hijjah 1444 H. So does all the local newspapers and TV channels.
Saudi official TV channel that broadcast live prayers from Haramain, The Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, too is showing Tuesday July 18, 2023 as 30th Dhul Hijjah 1444 H.
This indicates that the Kingdom is yet to confirm the New Moon of the month of Muharram and beginning of the New Islamic Year 1445 H.
In case the confirmation is not received, the New Islamic Year 1445 H in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab States will begin from Wednesday July 19, 2023.
Youme Ashura 1445 H, Ashura 2023, accordingly will be observed on Friday July 28, 2023.
Central Hilal Committee of North America has meanwhile announced that the Islamic New Year will begin on Wednesday July 19, 2023.
"The Month of Muharram and the Islamic New Year of 1445 will begin on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The moon was not sighted today (Monday July 17, 2023) Thus Zul Hijjah will complete 30 days", it said.
11:30 PM (Makkah Time): Neither the Saudi Supreme Court nor any of the Moon sighting committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Iran and other Muslim states have so far confirmed the sighting of the new Moon of the month of Muharram al Haram.
The Haramain however while releasing the daily prayer schedule has marked Tuesday July 18, 2023 as 30th Dhul Hijjah 1444 H.
Meanwhile, Pakistan officially declared that the Ruyate Hilal Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday July 18, 2023 to confirm the Muharram 2023 Moon.
06:30 PM (Makkah Time): The Saudi Royal Court and Moon sighting committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Iran and other Muslim states will sit today after Maghrib Salah (07:15 PM Makkah Time) to confirm the Muharram Moon Sighting Report if any.
An official announcement regarding the start of the New Islamic Year 1445 H and beginning of the new month, Muharram, will accordingly follow soon.
10:00 AM (Makkah Time): Authorities in Saudi Arabia and the Moon sighting committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Morocco, Iran and other Muslim states have appealed the local residents to sight the New Moon of the Holy month of Muharram al Haram today i.e. Monday 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH corresponding to July 17, 2023.
The sighting of the New Moon today will end the current Islamic Year 1444 AH and decide the first day of the Islamic Hijri Calendar, also known as Islamic New Year day, 1445 AH.
"Anyone sighting the new moon today i.e. Monday July 17, 2023 - by naked eye or the telescope, is requested to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest center, Muharram 2023 (Muharram 1445 AH) Moon sighting appeals issued in the respective countries said.
Muharram al Haram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. If the new moon is sighted today then the Islamic New Year 2023, Islamic New Year 1445 Hijrah will start from Tuesday July 18, 2023.
If the new moon is not sighted today, July 18 will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH and the month of Muharram, and the Islamic New Year 1445 AH, will start from Wednesday July 19, 2023.
This is because the Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. A new month under this system starts with sighting of the moon on 29th of the ongoing month. If moon, crescent, is sighted on 29th day, new month begins from the next day, else the next day is counted as the 30th day and the new month begins a day later.
Accordingly, Youm e Ashura, whic is observed on 10th of Muharram will be on Thursday July 27, 2023 if the New Moon is sighted today and the Islamic New Year 2023 begins on Monday July 18, 2023. Else, it will be observed on Friday July 28, 2023.
Meanwhile, Muslims in the United States, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada, Tutkey, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea and in other countries will also decide today the start date of Islamic New Year 1445 H.
Muslims in Singapore, New Zealand, UK, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will however decide tomorrow i.e. Tuesday July 18, 2023 the first day of Muharram 2023 and beginning ofthe Islamic New Year 1445 AH.
"Wifaqul Ulama urges Muslims in Britain to attempt to sight the Moon for Muharram 1445 on the evening of Tuesday the 18th of July 2023. This will be the 29th Dhu al-Hijjah 1444", the apex body of Muslims in the United Kingdom said.
The Islamic Calendar was established 1444 years ago by Omar ibn Khattab (RA), the second Caliph and a close companion of Prophet Muhammad. Before that Muslims in their respective provinces, following the Arab tradition of the time, were counting the days and months – with sighting of the new moon and counting the days thereafter without following any particular calendar or dating system.
After the Islamic State spread to new areas beyond the Arab land, the limitation in the system began to surface and the need for a better and accurate calendar was felt.
"The Caliph, the Supreme Head of the Islamic State, was used to issue all the Guidelines and Pronouncements to the Governors of various Islamic Provinces from Madinah. Things were actually working fine", Rehnuma, a student of Islamic studies, explains.
"But confusion arose when contradictory orders started reaching far away provinces at the same time. Since these orders were not carrying any date, it became very difficult for the Governors to find out which one of the orders was the latest and supposed to be followed with", she adds.
To overcome the confusion, Caliph Omar finally decided to introduce the Islamic Calendar and asked the people for their opinions and suggestions on the matter.
Consequently, various historical events, including the year when Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was born, the year of the Prophethood, the time of Migration and the time when the Prophet had died, were proposed by the people.
"However unanimity surfaced for the year that coincided with the migration of the Prophet (peace be upon him) from Makkah as the commencing year of the Islamic Calendar. For, it was the migration of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be Upon Him) from Makkah to Madinah that had resulted Islam nurturing into the new heights and spreading to the whole Arab lands, and also to the surrounding States", Rehnuma says quoting from the history.
"Moreover, Moharram al-Haram was also associated with many historical events and the month has always been considered as one among the four most respected and sacred months since centuries. These features only added strength to the selection of Moharram al-Haram as the first month of the Islamic calendar", she added.
Youm e Ahsura coincides with 10th of Muharram. This is the day when Prophet Moses (Peace be upon him) was liberated from Pharaoh. The day is also remembered for the Sahadah of Hadhrat Hussain (R. A.) - the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
The Islamic Calendar thus introduced and adopted some 1444 years ago, soon became popular, and also became part and partial of the calendars in every Muslim household.
Meanwhile, The General Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques will also replace the Keswa - the Clothing of the Holy Kaaba on 1st Moharram 1445 H.
Simultaneously, Saudi Arabia will also start receiving Umrah pilgrims from Muharram 1, 1445 H. The Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry had earlier announced the start of Umrah Visa issuance from July 06, 2023.
Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also announced Islamic New Year 2023 holiday on Friday July 21, 2023.
Those living in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait meanwhile should note that though the two countries mark Islamic New Year eve July 19, 2023 as an important date, it has not been declared as holiday in the three countries so far.
Meanwhile, Muslims in Morocco, Bahrain, Jordan, and other countries in the Middle East are also waiting for an official communique regarding Islamic New Year holiday.
