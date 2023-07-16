MP BJP leader's son accused of gang-rape in Home Minister Narottam Mishra's home turf

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's minor son has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police in a case invloving gang-rape of a woman and sexual assault of her younger sister in Datia.
Incidentally, Datia is is the home turf of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.
The woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four persons on Friday afternoon, after which she tried to end her life, police said.
The police arrested one of the four accused and detained two minors after relatives of the survivors, and locals, surrounded the police station demanding action.
One of the minors detained, whose name has figured in the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case, is a local BJP functionary's son.
"A search is on for one more accused in the case. A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced on the absconding accused", Unav police station in-charge Yadvendra Singh Gurjar on Sunday.
"A search is on for one more accused in the case. A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced on the absconding accused", Unav police station in-charge Yadvendra Singh Gurjar on Sunday.
The Bhartiya Janata Party's Datia District Unit Chief meanwhile said appropriate action will be taken if the gang-rape victim in her police statement names the son of the local party functionary of being involved in the crime, according to PTI.
"If the victim takes the name of the BJP office-bearer's son in her statement to the police, then the party will serve a notice to him (local functionary). The party will then take further action", BJP's district president Surendra Budholia said.
"If the victim takes the name of the BJP office-bearer's son in her statement to the police, then the party will serve a notice to him (local functionary). The party will then take further action", BJP's district president Surendra Budholia said.
The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gangrape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 342 (wrongful confinement) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.