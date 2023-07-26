Pune moneylender rapes woman in front of husband who defaulted on loan

Pune: In a shocking incident, a Pune moneylender in Pune's Hadapsar allegedly raped a 34-year-old woman at knife-point in front of her husband who had defaulted on a small personal loan, filmed the incident, and posted the video on social media, police said Wednesday.
The incident happened in February this year when the accused, Imtiaz Shaikh, 47, reportedly given interest-free loan of Rs 40,000 to the victim’s husband.
However, the couple was unable to return the loan amount after which Shaikh started abusing and threatening them.
In February, he called them to an isolated spot in the Hadapsar government colony and again demanded the outstanding money from them. They however had no money to repay.
Enraged, Shaikh allegedly whipped out a knife, threatened to kill the husband, then raped the woman right there, and also made a video clip of the incident on his smartphone.
Later on the accused repeatedly demanded sexual favours from the woman. He posted the video clip on social media sites when she refused.
When the victim learnt about the video gone viral, she approached the police and filed a complaint against accused.
“We tracked down the accused and arrested him yesterday. He was produced before the court which has given him a two-day remand till tomorrow (Thursday) and further investigations are on,” Hadapsar police said.
