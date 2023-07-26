Indian Consulate in Chicago takes note of Hyderabadi woman found starving on street

Chicago: Indian Consulate in Chicago has taken note of Hyderabadi woman who went to US to pursue a master’s degree but found starving on a street and pleading for help.
Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi’s condition was brought to light by Amjed Ullah Khan of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) of Hyderabad.
While sharing the video of Syeda Lulu Minhaj, Khan also shared a letter written by the former’s mother and addressed to Indian Minister of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.
In the letter dated July 22, 2023, Lulu Minhaj’s mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima sought “safe return of her daughter".
According to the details provided by Wahaj Fatima in her letter to S Jaishankar, Lulu Minhaj went to the United States to pursue Masters in Information Science from TRINE University in Detroit in August 2021.
“She was studying and was regularly in touch with me. She however lost contact two months ago”, Wahaj Fatima wrote in the letter.
Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Hyderabad, went to pursue her masters in information science at TRINE University in US. Two months ago, her family lost touch with her. Someone told her family that she fell in deep depression and was spotted at Chicago roads. pic.twitter.com/rKKCST1ALY— Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) July 26, 2023
“We came to know recently through two Hyderabadi youths who said my daughter is under deep depression and her entire belonging has been stolen due to which she is on the verge of starvation”, she wrote further.
The Indian Consulate in Chicago took note of the viral video and Wahaj Fatima’s letter.
“We have just come to know about the case of Ms. Syed Lulu Minhaj from. Please DM to keep in touch”, the Consulate wrote on Twitter.
