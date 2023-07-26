Rajasthan MBBS, BDS Counselling 2023: Last date to apply today

Rajasthan NEET UG MBBS, BDS Counselling 2023: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2023 has started Online Registration for NEET UG 2023 - Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling through its official website rajugneet2023.com.
Candidates should note that the Rajasthan Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) counselling started from Saturday July 22, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the offficial website: rajugneet2023.com.
2. Click on "Application Part 1" on left side menu bar of the home page.
3. Click on "Application Part 2" after filling Part 1.
4. Follow the instructions and complete Online Application Form.
Candidates should note that last date of application is till 04:00 PM today whereas last date of fee payment is 11:55 PM today.
All candidates are required to deposit non-refundable application fee of INR 2000/- (INR 1200/- for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile as well as candidate of Rajasthan state domicile whose family annual income is less than INR 2.5 lacs) + applicable transaction charges.
Higher/Senior Secondary Examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination which is equivalent to 10+2 Higher/Senior Secondary Examination after a period of 12 years study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.
The Senior Secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination, which is equivalent to 10+2 after a period of 12 years study, the last 2 years of study must comprise of Physics, Chemistry, Biology with English as compulsory subject.
• Online Registration for Round 1 : From July 222 to 26, 2023
• Last date for payment of fees through the website : July 26, 2023 till 11:55 pm
• Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI) : July 27, 2023
• Document verification for PwD, Defence/PM, and NRI candidates, before the Board - Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Subhash Nagar, Behind T.B. Hospital, Jaipur - as per the notification to be made available at the website: July 29, 2023
• Publishing of provisional merit list (State combined, OBC, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA): July 29, 2023
• On-line Choice filling (including filling up and saving of the choices / changing the filled choices multiple times): July 28 to 31, 2023
• Publishing of First round allotment information on website (on-line): August 04, 2023
• Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates: August 05 to 08, 2023
The candidates are advised to visit these websites regularly for all relevant information.
