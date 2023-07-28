Bihar BJP leader quits party over Manipur violence

Patna: Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Sharma has resigned from the party saying that the ongoing violence in Manipur has “defamed India” on global stage.
Speaking to news agency PTI Thursday Sharma said he had resigned from the BJP with a “heavy heart”.
“I have resigned from the BJP with a heavy heart. The situation in Manipur has agitated the whole nation, and defamed the image of India across the world,”Vinod Sharma, BJP Spokesperson and Media Panelist, said.
“It is unfortunate the chief minister of Manipur says that there are several such incidents happening, how many should we act on", he said.
“The way the daughters and sisters of India have been paraded naked on the streets, and the manner in which they were groped and raped, after all this, such a statement from the chief minister is astonishing,” he said.
“It is unfortunate the chief minister of Manipur says that there are several such incidents happening, how many should we act on", he said.
“The way the daughters and sisters of India have been paraded naked on the streets, and the manner in which they were groped and raped, after all this, such a statement from the chief minister is astonishing,” he said.
Sharma was referring to the viral video that showed two Kuki women being paraded naked, in B Phainom village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 4, a day after the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis began.
On the global front, the European Parliament and the United States have expressed concerns over the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3, 2023.
Earlier, Paolienlal Haokip, a BJP leader from Manipur and member of Assembly too had blamed Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his own party for the ethnic cleansing of Kuki tribals.
Directly blaming the CM for the violence, Paolienlal Haokip said he (Biren Singh) "is known to be hand in glove" with radical groups like Meitei Leepun and Arambai Tenggol, who he alleged were "the main executors of the ethnic cleansing of Kuki Zo community".
Talking to media, he also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “misplaced priorities”, and added that he and several other MLAs from Manipur have been still trying to meet with the PM.
Meanwhile, the Central Government Thusrady told that the CBI has been ordered to probe the naked parade and later gang-rape of two Kuki women - the incident that shocked the entire nation.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.