Manipur Violence: EU Denounces Modi Govt's "Nationalistic Rhetoric"

Strasbourg: The European Parliament on Thursday July 13, 2023 adopted a resolution condemning the acts of violence, loss of life and destruction of property in Manipur.
The 7-point resolution passed at a Plenary Session on the Manipur violence held in Strasbourg also denounced what it called "the nationalistic rhetoric" deployed by leading members of the BJP party.
The EU resolution, passed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Paris, France for an official two-day visit, received rebuttal from the Indian government.
"Strongly condemns the acts of violence, loss of life and destruction of property in Manipur. Denounces in the strongest terms nationalistic rhetoric deployed by leading members of the BJP party", the resolution said without naming anyone.
"Manipur has previously faced secessionist insurgencies in which serious human rights abuses were committed. But, in the latest round of violence human rights groups have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in Manipur and nationally of implementing divisive ethno-nationalistic policies which oppress in particular religious minorities", the resolution said.
The resolution also pointed out that the violence in Manipur has erupted along ethnic and religious lines between mainly the Hindu Meitei community and the Christian Kuki tribe, leading to a cycle of violence with over 100 people killed, over 40,000 displaced and the destruction of property and places of worship.
"The resolution calls on the government of India and local authorities to allow unhindered humanitarian aid to those effected, and for independent monitors to carry out investigations", it said.
The resolution also highlighted misuse of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and called upon the government to repeal it.
"The resolution calls on the central government to repeal the AFSPA, in line with UPR recommendations as well as those of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, calls for unimpeded internet access to be re-established", the EU Parliament said.
The Narendra Modi government on the expected lines rejected the concerns raised by the European Parliament terming the resolution an "interference in India's internal matter."
"We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called Urgency Resolution."
"Such interference in India's internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset", Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
"The European Parliament would be well advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues", the MEA said.
Meanwhile, the violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3 continued unabated on Friday. Upset by the government’s failure to contain the violence, Mizoram BJP state Vice President R. Vanramchhuanga resigned from his post accusing Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their indifferent attitude towards the Christian community in the violence-hit state.
“Due to the recent outbreak of ethnic conflict in Manipur state, 357 Christian Churches, Pastor Quarters and Office buildings belonging to different churches were so far burnt. However, the incident was not blamed by Manipur State Chief Minister Shri N Biren Singh,” he wrote in his resignation letter.
“Shri Amit Shah ji, Union Home Minister, visited Imphal but he also did not blame the burning of church buildings. Even the Central government have not expressed any word to condemn burning of Christian churches", Vanramchhuanga said.
