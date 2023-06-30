JoSAA 2023 Seat Allotment 1 Today - Direct Link

JoSAA 2023 Seat Allocation Round 1: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs based on JEE Advanced 2023 score is set to display on its official website josaa.nic.in Seat Allocation 1, also called as Seat Allotment Round 1, today i.e. Friday June 30, 2023.
Candidates can check JoSAA 2023 Round 1 Seat Allocation result on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in from 10:00 am today using the steps and direct link given below.
"Display of Seat Allocation-1 will be done on June 30, 2023 at 10:00 am", the JoSAA 2023 schedule says.
1. Click here to go to JoSAA 2023 website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Allotment Result 1" on the home page.
3. Log in using JEE Main 2023 Roll Number and Password.
4. Click on the given link to check seat allotted to you as per your choices.
1. Click here to go to JoSAA 2023 website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Allotment Result 1" on the home page.
3. Log in using JEE Main 2023 Roll Number and Password.
4. Click on the given link to check seat allotted to you as per your choices.
If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE Advanced 2023 password instead of JEE Main credentials.
Candidates should also note that there is a separate link to print locked choices, and it has already been made active on the home page.
Candidates should also note that First round reporting for Document Verification and Seat Acceptance is from June 30 to July 04, 2023 - both days included from morning 10:00 to 05:00 pm
"Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response
by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1) should be done on the above mentioned dates", according to JoSAA 2023 schedule.
"Last day to respond to query (Round 1) is by 05:00 pm July 05, 2023", it said.
JoSAA had published on June 25, 2023 First Round of Mock Seat Allotment whereas it published on June 27, 2023 the Mock Seat Allocation 2 on its official website.
Candidates should note that Joint Seat Allocation Authority will publish the Round 2 Seat Allocation result on July 06, Round 3 result on July 12, Round 4 result on July 16 and Round 5 result on July 21.
The result of the Round 6 and final round of JOSAA 2023 counselling will be published on July 26, as per the JoSAA schedule 2023.
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: June 19, 2023.
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: June 28, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 30, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 06, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 12, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 16, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 21, 2023
Seat Allocation (Last and Final Round 6): July 26, 2023
JOSAA Online Registration start date and choice filling: June 19, 2023.
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: June 28, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 30, 2023.
Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 06, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 3): July 12, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 16, 2023
Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 21, 2023
Seat Allocation (Last and Final Round 6): July 26, 2023
JoSAA registration has started after JEE Advanced 2023 result is declared by IIT Guwahati Sunday. Key points of the registration process are compiled as under.
Meanwhile, The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has also started Online Registration and Application for candidates of North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) to fill the seats remained vacant after JoSAA 2023 Final Round conducted for admission in IITs, NIITs and other premium institutions running Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses.
According to the CSAB NEUT Counselling Schedule 2023, last date to apply Round 1 Counselling is July 03, 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.