Gun attack at Tennessee school; Six, including three students, killed

Washington: At least six people, including three students, were killed and several others injured in a gun attack at a school in Tennessee state of United States Monday before the perpetrator was shot dead by the police, reports said.
The shooter was a 28-year-old female. She was armed with two assault-type rifles and a handgun.
The attack was reported from the Covenant School in Nashville, a private Christian school for students in pre-school to sixth grade, where the students are roughly 11 or 12 years old, the BBC reported.
Local media, citing sources at the local Vanderbilt University Medical Center, reported that three children were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.
The Nashville Fire Department, in a tweet, had said that there are "multiple patients" from an incident at a local school, and the area remains "an active scene".
Police later confirmed that six people - 3 students and 3 adult staff members, were among those killed in the mass shooting.
Nashville police said they had "engaged" the female shooter, who is now dead.
According to its website, the school has approximately 200 students.
