Humza Yousaf who took oath in Urdu is Scotland's 1st Muslim leader

Edinburgh: Humza Yousaf who had hit headlines back in 2011 for taking oath in Urdu has now become Scotland’s first Muslim leader.
Humza Yousaf beat his competitors on Monday to become the head of the governing Scottish National Party (SNP), first Muslim leader of a major UK political party and also the first Muslim to lead a country in Western Europe.
Humza Yousaf’s grandparents had migrated to Scotland from Pakistan in 1960s. The Glasgow-born Yousaf took his oath in English and Urdu when he was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2011, before progressing to become the first Muslim to serve in the devolved government’s cabinet.
Humza Yousaf has been hailed by his supporters as a polished communicator who can unite the party as support stagnates for the SNP’s central policy independence for Scotland.
"The people of Scotland need independence now, more than ever before and we will be the generation that delivers independence," Humza was quoted as saying by Reuters in his victory speech.
As Yousaf gave his victory speech and paid tribute to his grandparents, his wife and mother were captured brushing away tears, reported news agency AFP.
Talking about his grandparents who could barely speak English, Humza Yousaf said they would not have believed "in their wildest dreams" that their grandson would one day become first minister of Scotland.
"We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message: that your colour of skin or, indeed, your faith, is not a barrier to leading the country that we all call home," Yousaf said.
"We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message: that your colour of skin or, indeed, your faith, is not a barrier to leading the country that we all call home," Yousaf said.
He also vowed to be his own man as Scotland’s first minister. But far from running away from Sturgeon’s controversial record, he also says he will keep his experienced predecessor on “speed dial” for advice.
Yousaf’s Pakistani-born father forged a successful career in Glasgow as an accountant. His mother was born into a South Asian family in Kenya.
Yousaf attended an exclusive private school in Glasgow, two years behind Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
He studied politics at Glasgow University, and worked in a call center before becoming an aide to Sturgeon’s predecessor as SNP leader and first minister, Alex Salmond.
Yousaf entered the Scottish cabinet in 2012, serving in various roles including justice, transport and most recently health. He married former SNP worker Gail Lythgoe in 2010, but they divorced seven years later.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.