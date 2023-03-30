Aurangabad tense after clashes, local MP refutes attack on Ram Mandir

Aurangabad (Now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar): An uneasy calm reigns in this historic city which witnessed group clashes that left half a dozen public and private vehicles torched, on Wednesday-Thursday night, officials said here.
Meanwhile, appealing for peace, local MP Imtiaz Jaleel rushed to violence hit areas and refuted any attack on Ram Mandir.
The clashes occurred late on Wednesday with some people shouting slogans followed by stone pelting at each other.
Soon, it turned more violent with several vehicles in the vicinity allegedly being set ablaze by the rioters.
Police teams were rushed there to combat the situation but even they were targetted by the stone pelters.
About 500-600 people were involved in the attack and are yet to be identified, the police said. The incident took place in Kiradpura, which has a famous Ram temple, Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta said.
"It started after some youth clashed. A combing operation is underway to detain them. The mob incident went on for almost an hour. Around six to seven vehicles were damaged," Gupta told news agency PTI.
The situation was brought under control early on Thursday morning, even as the Deputy Chief Minister and local MP Imtiaz Jaleel appealed for restraint.
मध्यरात्री इम्तियाज जलील यांनी राम मंदिरातून काय आवाहन केलं? #ChhatrapatiSambhajinagar #RamNavami #Devendrafadnavis @imtiaz_jaleel @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/gYh3ARMTi2— Mumbai Tak (@mumbaitak) March 30, 2023
There were rumours of attack on Ram Mandir. However, AIMIM leader and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel rushed to the area and on camera refuted the reports of attack on Hindu temple.
There are no reports of any casualties in the incident that has left the minority-dominated city worried in the middle of the Holy Ramadan month of fasting.
