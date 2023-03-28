Akal Takht on Sikh Crackdown: Why no action against those demanding Hindu Rashtra

Amritsar: Akal Takht, the highest seat of authority for the Sikhs, Tuesday while slamming the crackdown on Sikh youths asked why similar action was not being taken against those demanding “Hindu Rashtra”.
"There are lakhs who demand Hindu Rashtra. Those who are calling for Hindu Rashtra should also be booked. They should also be booked under NSA", Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said while questioning why the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against those arrested for allegedly supporting Amritpal Singh and his demand for Khalistan.
Sikh leader Amritpal Sikh is evading arrest since last ten days. But the police have arrested a number of Sikh youths, claiming them to be his supporters and aides.
At the same time, Giani also gave 24-hour ultimatum to release all the Sikh youths who have been arrested during the crackdown against the separatist preacher.
Giani however also cautioned against any violent protest and said if the arrested youth were not released, "we must not get aggressive but must answer them diplomatically".
“We will approach the high court for the release of those in police custody”, he said.
Akal Takht also accused news channels of defaming Sikhs and warned of legal action against them.
“Punjab’s demography is being changed. There is a narrative being set through agencies and the national media,” Giani Harpreet Singh, acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, said.
Meanwhile, Punjab Police said it has released 197 persons out of the 353 taken into preventive custody.
Akal Takht warning to the state and centre came a day after the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu claimed that absconding Amritpal Singh is currently hiding in Nepal.
The embassy also requested the Himalayan nation's government agencies to arrest him if he tries to flee.
Singh is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities.
Amritpal Singh, against whom a non-bailable warrant issued, has been on the run despite the massive manhunt launched to nab him since March 18.
