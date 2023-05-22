Kerala Plus 2 DHSE Result 2023 to be declared on Thursday May 25

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Date and Time: The result of Kerala DHSE Plus Two (Class 12) exams held in 2023 are set to be declared on Thursday May 25, 2023, this is officially confirmed.
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the Kerala DHSE + 2 result 2023 in a press conference on Thursday, the board said.
Candidates can check their result by following the steps given on this website.
The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. In order to ease traffic Kerala DHSE VHSE Plus Two Class 12 results are also released on a number of associate websites.
1. Go to Kerala Education Department website: "keralaresults.nic.in" or "education.kerala.gov.in"
2. Click on the 'Result' Tab on menu bar
3. Enter the requisite information in the space provided
4. Click the ‘Submit’ button to view Kerala Board DHSE VHSE Plus Two Class 12 result 2023
5. Save and Download Kerala DHSE VHSE Plus Two Class 12 result for future reference
1. Go to Kerala Education Department website: "keralaresults.nic.in" or "education.kerala.gov.in"
2. Click on the 'Result' Tab on menu bar
3. Enter the requisite information in the space provided
4. Click the ‘Submit’ button to view Kerala Board DHSE VHSE Plus Two Class 12 result 2023
5. Save and Download Kerala DHSE VHSE Plus Two Class 12 result for future reference
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exams were conducted from March 10 to 30, 2023. A total of 442,067 students from different districts of Kerala had appeared for the 2023 board exams.
In 2022, the Kerala Board of Public Examination declared Kerala +2 on June 21. The overall pass percentage in Kerala Plus 2 in 2022 was 83.87% - a drop by about 04% as compared to 2021 when the 12th result was 87.95.
The overall Pass Percentage in 2021 was 90.52. A total of136 schools, including 11 government schools, recorded 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021.
The Kerala DHSE, Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Class 12 (Plus Two) 2020 result was declared and announced by the Kersala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) on July 15, 2020.
DHSE Kerala +2 Pass Percentage in 2020 was 85.13 - some less than 1% more than 2019 when the result was 84.33. Science stream result was 86.62 whereas Humanities and Commerce recorded 77.76 and 84.52 respectievly.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.