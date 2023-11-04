Owaisi’s AIMIM to contest on 9 seats in Telangana assembly elections 2023

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest from nine assembly seats of Telangana in the 2023 assembly elections, Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Saturday.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters Darus Salam, Owaisi confirmed the names of six MIM candidates who will contest the 2023 Telangana Assembly Elections.
The names of three other candidates will be announced later, he said.
The MIM list for the 2023 Telangana Assembly Elections contained the names of 06 sitting MLAs, including Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi.
The younger Owaisi will contest from the Chandrayangutta assembly seat he is holding since 1999.
Other MIM candidates contesting the 2023 Telangana elections are Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Mohammad Majid Hussain (Nampally), Jaffer Hussain (Yakutpura) and Mir Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar).
The AIMIM has also decided to contest from Bahadurpura, Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills seats. But, names of the candidates on these seats have not been announced.
Owaisi said AIMIM MLAs Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan will not contest the elections scheduled to be held later this month.
The AIMIM had contested 2018 Telangana elections on eight seats and won seven.
All six candidates of AIMIM contesting 2023 state polls are Muslims. The BJP has not fielded any Muslim whereas the Congress has given party tickets to 04 Muslims - including cricketer-turned-politician Mohammed Azharuddin. Azharuddin has been fielded from Jubillee Hills.
In 2014 - the first assembly election after formation of Telangana, the AIMIM had contested on 35 seats but won only 07 seats.
