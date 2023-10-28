Telangana 2023 Polls: Ex-Cricketer Azharuddin to contest from Jubilee Hills

New Delhi: The Congress High Command Saturday October 28, 2023 released its second list of party candidates who will contest the 2023 Assembly elections.
The list has the names of 45 candidates including former Captain of the Indian Cricket team and ex-MP, Mohammed Azharuddin.
Mohammed Azharuddin has been fielded from the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency of Telangana.
Azharuddin will contest the Telangana assembly polls from Jubilee Hills seat against Maganti Gopinath of the ruling TRS. Maganti Gopinath had won from Jubilee Hillss in 2014 as well as 2018 elections.
The seat was won by P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy of Congress in the 2009 elections.
Cricketer-turned-politician Mohammed Azharuddin had won the 2009 Parliamentary elections from the Moradabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. Azharuddin had disclosed his intention to contest the 2019 elections from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency in 2019. He however backed down later on.
The latest list of Congress for the 2023 Telangana assembly elections also includes the names of Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Ajmera Shyam, Vedma Bhojju, Bandi Ramesh, Aavula Raji Reddy, Murali Naik, K Rajgopal Reddy and Kommuri Pratap Reddy.
The Congress Party had declared its first list of 55 candidates on October 15. Three Muslims were included in the Congress 1st list. They are Shaikh Akbar, Mohammed Feroz Khan and Osman bin Mohammed Al Hajri.
Shaikh Akbar has been fielded from Malakpet, Mohammed Feroz Khan has been fielded from Nampally and Osman bin Mohammed Al Hajri has been fielded from Karwan assembly constituencies of Telangana.
Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, 2023 when all the results of the elections are also expected to be announced.
