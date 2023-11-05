'Hypocrisy of U. S. and Allies': Full Text of Russian Envoy to UN on Israeli Bombing of Gaza

United Nations: Vassily Nebenzia, Permanent Representative of Russia at the United Nations, accused the United States and its allies of "hypocrisy" saying they call to uphold humanitarian law but hold back seeing "horrific destruction in Gaza".
“I cannot but stress again the hypocrisy of the United States and its allies. In other contexts, which are completely different, they call to uphold humanitarian law, set up commissions of inquiry, impose sanctions on those who in fact use force only as a last resort to stop years of violence.”
“And today, seeing the horrific destruction in Gaza (many times greater than anything they angrily criticize in other regional contexts), the strikes against civilian facilities, including hospitals, the deaths of thousands of children and the enormous suffering of civilians under an all-out blockade, they hold back as if they have their mouths full of water”, the Russian Envoy to UN said while addressing the Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question.
Vassily Nebenzia also said that as an “occupying power”, Israel does not, as per the law, have the right to “self-defence”.
“All they (U.S. and its allies) can do is talk about Israel's alleged right to self-defense, even though as the occupying power it has no such right as confirmed by an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in 2004. I hope that our colleagues in the Global South can see these blatant double standards very clearly”, he said.
In his fiery speech, Vassily Nebenzia also blamed Israel’s settlement policy in West Bank as the reason for the latest escalation in the region and praised the UN Secretary General of highlighting this point.
“It is quite paradoxical that, on the one hand, the entire international community recognizes as illegal Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, which are contrary to the relevant decisions of the UN Security Council and the provisions of international law.”
“It is gratifying that Secretary-General Guterres was not afraid to say so during the open debate of the Security Council on the Middle East on October 24, noting that the current upsurge in violence "did not appear in a vacuum", he said.
In his address to the UN General Assembly, Vassily Nebenzia also pointed out that the US policy of pressurizing the Gulf countries to normalize ties with Israel without finding a solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict was incorrect and one of the reasons behind the ongoing situation.
“In the past few years, this state of affairs has been aggravated by Washington's single-handed attempts (detached from collective work and concerted efforts) to impose economic truce on Israel's Arab neighbors without resolving the Palestinian question”, he said.
“It has come to launching unilateral initiatives that not only ignore but also undermine the UN-endorsed international legal basis for the Palestinian-Israeli settlement that was enshrined in Security Council and General Assembly resolutions”, he said.
I think no one on this planet remained indifferent to the developments that took place in the Middle East in the past weeks. Our hearts are breaking over the human suffering and tragic stories, for which the sides keep blaming one another while civilians in Israel and Palestine keep dying.
The Mission of Russia receives dozens of appeals daily from both Israeli nationals and Palestinians, as well as representatives of diasporas. They write about their loved ones who remain in the conflict zone and beg us to do at least something to have this violence stop, first of all to facilitate a ceasefire so the hostages can be released and humanitarian aid can arrive. Those are thousands of harrowing personal stories and thousands of people’s lives. Availing of the opportunity that this high tribune provides, I would like to assure all those who reached out to us that we hear your appeals and try to do our best so the international community can take measures to settle this acute crisis.
I stress again that violence that the peaceful people of Israel have been exposed to since the beginning of October cannot be justified. We strongly reject and condemn any terrorist attacks. And we extend our heartfelt condolences to all who lost their loved ones in Israel, Palestine, and other countries. We demand a release of all detainees.
Unfortunately, this tragedy did not come out of nowhere. The protracted Palestinian-Israeli has been and remains at the epicenter of all the perturbations in the Middle East. For more than 70 years, it has been the source of regional and international disputes, and has been exploited by terrorists and extremists across the globe for ideological purposes. Moreover, the lack of solution to this issue has caused incalculable suffering to the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, Arab states and the many Palestinian diasporas there, including refugees who have had to live in specialized camps for decades.
In particular, the United States tried to turn a blind eye to the ongoing construction of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories; recognized Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights. And now all of a sudden we hear Americans calling to end settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. As a result of Palestinian desperation, we are having a conflict of an unprecedented scale that risks spilling over to the entire Middle East region.
For all these years, we have warned openly about the futility and danger of this policy. We said directly that it could lead to tragic consequences.
The latest outbreak of violence proves what we started to say long ago: the normalization of Israel's ties with Arab States, while being a positive development, cannot and should not come at the expense of the Palestinians and cannot lead to a comprehensive stabilization of the situation without resolving the core issue in the Middle East – the Palestinian-Israeli settlement. As we saw at the vote on the Jordanian draft resolution in this Hall on October 27, leaders of all Arab, Muslim, and many other states share this approach.
I wish to underscore that, while we condemn the killing of Israeli civilians and foreigners in Israel, we cannot turn a blind eye to West Jerusalem's flagrant violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza. Entire neighborhoods are being razed to the ground. Reportedly, the death toll in the enclave has passed 8,500 people, almost 70% of them children, women and seniors. More than 200 Palestinians were killed in less than 24 hours between October 30 and 31, according to figures released by OCHA. Indiscriminate airstrikes have already claimed the lives of 3,500 young Gazans. More than 2,000 people remain under the rubble, half of them also children. The latest strike on the Jebalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip injured more than 400 people. The scale of losses on the part of the United Nations agencies is shocking: 67 staff members were killed, 22 were injured and 42 UNRWA facilities were destroyed. The number of internally displaced persons in Gaza has reached 1.6 million. As a result of the bombardment of the enclave, nine hospitals have been rendered completely inoperable, and the remaining ones are suffering from an acute shortage of medicines.
In the West Bank, more than a hundred people, including more than 30 children, have been killed since October 7. About a thousand Palestinians have been forcibly displaced.
Against that backdrop, Israeli officials allow themselves to make insulting remarks about all Palestinians and speak directly of the collective responsibility of an entire people for the actions of Hamas. Orders to evacuate more than 1 million people do not stand up to any criticism. Israel's total blockade of the Gaza Strip is unacceptable. The area has been simply cut off from the rest of the world. Such a blockade, in addition to provoking panic among the already frightened and desperate civilians, directly undermines the work of medical and rescue services, which will lead to more civilian casualties. Terrorism cannot be defeated by such methods.
We call on the confronting parties to stop the bloodshed immediately and let the mediators work on a diplomatic solution, including the release of the hostages as soon as possible. Sooner or later, this path will have to be walked, the only question is how many innocent people will have to die before that happens.
I cannot but stress again the hypocrisy of the United States and its allies. In other contexts, which are completely different, they call to uphold humanitarian law, set up commissions of inquiry, impose sanctions on those who in fact use force only as a last resort to stop years of violence. And today, seeing the horrific destruction in Gaza (many times greater than anything they angrily criticize in other regional contexts), the strikes against civilian facilities, including hospitals, the deaths of thousands of children and the enormous suffering of civilians under an all-out blockade, they hold back as if they have their mouths full of water. All they can do is talk about Israel's alleged right to self-defense, even though as the occupying power it has no such right as confirmed by an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in 2004. I hope that our colleagues in the Global South can see these blatant double standards very clearly.
As for Israel's security, the right to which we recognize, it can be fully guaranteed only in the event of a just solution to the Palestinian question on the basis of well-known UN Security Council resolutions.
We do not deny Israel the right to fight against terrorism. But we urge to fight terrorists. Not civilians. Otherwise, you will side with the evil and start acting by its methods. The Jewish people, who have suffered centuries of persecution, should realize more than anyone else that the suffering of ordinary citizens, the death of innocents for the sake of a blind deadly revenge will not help to restore justice, bring the deceased back to life or comfort their families. Christianity, Islam and Judaism are united by the value of human life, which belongs to God and which no one has the right to take away.
In the current turbulent situation, the Russian Federation is taking intensive efforts aimed at an early resolution of the crisis. Our goal is to develop just solutions to the fundamental issues of the final status of the Palestinian territories. We stand in favor of a sustainable negotiation process on a UN-endorsed platform that should result in the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel.
In the current turbulent situation, the Russian Federation is taking intensive efforts aimed at an early resolution of the crisis. Our goal is to develop just solutions to the fundamental issues of the final status of the Palestinian territories. We stand in favor of a sustainable negotiation process on a UN-endorsed platform that should result in the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel.
In that connection, we commend the efforts of the Arab Group, led by Jordan, to prepare the United Nations General Assembly resolution (was adopted on October 27) demanding urgent measures to stop the violence, halt hostilities, immediately release hostages, prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and prevent the conflict from spilling over into the entire region. Russia fully supported this initiative of the Arab world and co-sponsored it. We call for its implementation.
We are convinced that, along with solving the urgent tasks of putting an end to the current round of violence, it is necessary to begin, without delay, to elaborate a strategy for concrete collective action for a political settlement of the conflict. Previously, the Quartet of international intermediaries (Russia, the US, the EU and the UN) used to uphold this task. However, Washington blocked the work of the Quartet in pursuit of narrow self-interests.
We are to establish a joint mediation mechanism where regional states will have a large role to play. The positive trends that have recently emerged around the Middle East situation speak in favor of that. I mean the Saudi-Iranian normalization, as well as the reintegration of Syria into the League of Arab States. All this proves that when countries of the region take the situation into their own hands and are not subjected to external pressure, they can achieve a lot in terms of Middle Eastern stabilization.
In the current situation, the Russian Federation maintains constructive contacts with all stakeholders and is ready to continue contributing to the cause of Palestinian-Israeli settlement. First and foremost, it is necessary to stop the bloodshed and prevent the crisis from spreading to
the entire region, otherwise this conflict will never stop.
Thank you.
