JEE Main 2024 Syllabus Trimmed – Key Changes

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a new syllabus of Joint Entrance Exam Main 2024 (JEE Main) Paper 1 conducted for admission in undergraduate engineering courses.
The NTA published a 21 page-document Friday November 03, 2023 that has the new syllabus of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics based on which JEE Main 2024 will be conducted.
The JEE Main is conducted annually in two phases or sessions in online mode.
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will be held from January 24 to February 01, 2024 whereas JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will be held from April 01 to 15, 2024, according to the JEE MAIN entrance exam schedule released earlier.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not publicly disclosed any reason to change the JEE Main Syllabus.
However, NTA sources said the new syllabus is aimed at recalibrating the academic load and ensuring that the entrance examin pattern aligns more closely with the current educational ethos that emphasizes conceptual clarity and application-based learning.
