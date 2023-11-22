Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital Surgeon on BBC’s 100 Influential Women List 2023

[Image Dr Sara Instagram @sara__alsaqqa]
London: Palestinian female surgeon, Dr Sara al Saqqa, has been included in the BBC List of 100 Inspiring and Influential women from around the world for 2023 released Tuesday.
The first certified Palestinian female surgeon in Gaza, Dr Sara Al-Saqqa works in its largest hospital, Al-Shifa, BBC wrote introducing the Palestinian doctor.
The Zionist army had in the last week stormed Al Shifa Hospital leaving a number of patients dead, including new born babies on incubator.
The Israel Occupation Forces invaded Al Shifa and other hospitals in Gaza claiming they were being used by the Palestinian Resistance Groups as control bases. The hospital staff and Gaza Ministry of Health refuted the Israeli claims.
Hamas also invited international observers led by UN for inspection of the hospitals in Gaza.
Israel has so far not provided any admissible evidence to confirm its claim that hospitals in Gaza re being used as control bases by Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance Groups.
Dr Sara has been using her Instagram account to document the experience of treating people in the middle of a war.
Al-Saqqa has been posting about the lack of electricity, fuel, water and food, which has prevented the hospital from treating its patients. She had to leave Al-Shifa shortly before Israeli soldiers stormed into the hospital, mocking all international and humanitarian rules.
Al-Saqqa studied medicine in the Islamic University of Gaza and surgery at London's Queen Mary University. She is no longer the only female surgeon in Gaza, with others following in her footsteps.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspiring women around the world every year. The British broadcaster says the BBC 100 Women team drew up a shortlist based on names they gathered through research and those suggested by the BBC's network of World Service Languages teams, as well as BBC Media Action.
Besides Dr Sara of Al Shifa Hospital, BBC has also included Yael Braudo-Bahat - a Peace Activist based in Israel, in its list of 100 most influential and inspiring women for 2023.
As a co-director at Women Wage Peace (WWP), Yael Braudo-Bahat brings her background in law to an Israeli grassroots peace movement which has more than 50,000 members. Established in 2014, WWP seeks a negotiated political resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasising the role of women in the peace process.
For the past two years, WWP has collaborated with a Palestinian sister movement, Women of the Sun, according to BBC.
Other Inspiring Women in BBC 100 List
Among others included in the BBC list are Afroze-Numa and Neha Mankani from Pakistan. Afroze-Numa, one of the last Wakhi shepherdesses residing in Gilgit-Baltistan’s remote Shimal Valley, was recognised for her contributions to the local community.
Neha Mankani, who had travelled to affected areas to help the victims during the last year’s devastating floods, through her charity, Mama Baby Fund, provided life-saving birthing kits and midwifery care to more than 15,000 flood-affected families, according to BBC.
Actress Dia Miza, Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo, the first Westerners to be ordained as a Tibetan Buddhist monastic, Crickter Harmanpreet Kaur, and independent photographer, writer and National Geographic Explorer Arati Kumar-Rao.
Also included in the BBC 100 List are attorney and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d'Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmatí, AI expert Timnit Gebru, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Hollywood star America Ferrera and beauty mogul Huda Kattan.
