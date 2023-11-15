‘Biden, you are guilty of genocide’: Protest at White House as Israelis invade Al Shifa Hospital

Washington: Responding to a spontaneous call after Israeli Occupation Forces entered Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, hundreds of protesters are now demonstrating in front of White House, official residence of the U.S. President, demanding immediate end to this carnage.
It is about 11:30 pm in the U.S. capital. However, peace activists are demonstrating outside the White House and their number is growing by every minute as footage of Israeli Occupation Forces storming the Gaza hospital is aired live.
Carrying Palestinian flags in their hands the protesters are shouting “Biden Biden you can't hide, we charge you with genocide."
"Biden Biden you can't hide, we charge you with genocide."An emergency protest at the White House #now after the Israeli invasion of Al Shifa Hospital in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/MAQ5YTbKOk— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 15, 2023
Others are chanting slogans “Free Palestine”, “Israel is apartheid state” and “ceasefire now”.
The Israeli forces that were surrounding the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza since last two days stormed the hospital premised in the wee hours Wednesday November 15, 2023.
After breaking into Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the Israeli forces ordered the Director of Health, Dr. Munir Al Barsh, to go to the courtyard. However he rejected the Israeli order stressing that he is a doctor doing his job and will never cooperate with occupation forces.
Dr. Munir later told Al Jazeera that Israeli soldiers opened fire at those, who went through a corridor that the army announced a safe exit from Al Shifa Hospital.
