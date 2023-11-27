GATE 2024 Mock Test Launched - Direct Link

GATE 2024 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has launched GATE 2024 Mock Test, also called as GATE Practice Test and GATE 2024 Model Question Papers, on its official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
1. Click on the link to visit gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “Mock Test links are now available” in the Notification section on the home page. and complete the registration process
3. The Mock Test Page will open in alphabetical order
4. Click on the subject of your choice.
5. Enter log-in ID and Password to sign-in and solve the mock test
The GATE Mock Test or Model Papers are samples and provided to all registered candidates to make them acquaintance with the actual exam.
"The Mock Test links are provided to help GATE 2024 candidates familiarize themselves with the look and feel of the GATE 2024 computer-based test", Indian Institute of Science said.
The GATE 2024 Mock Papers are released on the GATE website in alphabetical order for a total of 18 papers.
“Click on the name of the test paper or its code to open the mock test link in a new tab or window”, IISc said.
IISc further said that the actual GATE 2024 exam may be different from those available in the static mock test links.
"The mock test is not an indication of the topics from which the questions will appear in the GATE 2024 exam. The relative number of MCQ, MSQ, and NAT questions in the GATE 2024 exam may be different from that in the Mock Test", it said.
"Mock Test answers will not be evaluated, and Score Cards will not be generated for mock test", it said.
The IISc further asked registered candidates to study the GATE Syllabus for more details.
GATE 2024 will be held for 30 papers from February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024, according to Indian Institute of Science (IISc), according to GATE schedule released by IISc.
GATE 2024 Admit Card will be available for download from January 3, 2024.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2024 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be conducted for 30 subjects, also known as papers.
